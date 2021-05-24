More recovering addicts relapse after receiving stimulus checks

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Police and EMS say they saw a recent spike in overdoses in Southern West Virginia and they believe stimulus checks and tax return money may be to blame.

Co-Founder of Sparrow’s Nest and Brian’s Safe House, both drug recovery programs, Leon Brush, said when a large amount of money is given to recovering addicts, it is hard for them to make good choices with what to do with it.

“Everybody that gets a bonus of money, does something with it that makes them feel good, and addicts are no exception of that. Anybody struggling with some type of addiction, is going to fall into that same trap,” Brush said.

Brush said he knows overdose numbers are up, but applications to his programs are down. He said that is because addicts still have the funds to continue their habit. He expects a big increase in applications, once the money coming in slows down.