More than 300 families served by Mountaineer Food Bank in Beckley

BECKELY, WV (WVNS) — The Mountaineer mobile food bank was out at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Each family was able to pick up one box of food. Volunteers were able to feed more than 300 families with about 25,000 pounds of food in the two hours they were there.

Mobile Pantry Directing Assistant, Britnie Anderson, said she loves being able to give back to people in need.

“It’s a blessing. It makes me smile every day knowing were doing our part and seeing all these people leave with smiling faces,” Anderson said.

The Mountaineer Mobile Food Bank will be headed to Grant, Tucker, Gilmer, Braxton, and a few other counties later in the week.