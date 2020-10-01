Mount Hope’s EMT team returns from New Orleans after Hurricane Laura cleanup, recovery efforts

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Hurricane Laura devastated New Orleans, displacing thousands, quickly becoming one of the strongest storms on record to hit the United States.

Fire firefighters and EMT’s were overwhelmed trying to save and protect lives. So, a team of EMTS with the Mount Hope Fire Department sprung into action.

Austin Hamilton and Jeff Johnson were a part of that team.

“With that many people coming in to the city, it was crazy,” Hamilton explained.

As a part of the American Medical Response network in support of FEMA, five EMT’s were sent from Mount Hope to New Orleans to help with Hurricane Laura coverage. They were assigned to a hotel where more than 1100 evacuees were taking shelter.

They took the load off of the local fire and EMT teams for about 30 days. The evacuees needed help with basic medical needs and the Mt. Hope Team was there for all of them.

“They were without medicine, without dialysis, we had a lot of medical calls going on,” Johnson said.

“Anything ranging from emergency care, to arranging transportation, to any kind of appointments or anything they needed because they lost everything,” Hamilton said.

This isn’t the first time a team from Mount Hope ran to a city’s aid. It’s something they say they are always ready for.

“It’s really just about going and helping people whether we are in West Virginia, or Louisiana, or Florida,” Johnson explained. “We have a sense of pride of helping people and wherever that call for help is where we want to go.”