Mountain State Centers for Independent Living gets new computer lab

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A computer lab now sits inside the Mountain State Centers for Independent Living in Beckley. The Beckley Area Foundation made it possible for people in the center to use computers. Kelly Elkins, the Community Resource Facilitator at the center, said there is a lot of things they can teach people who come through their doors.

“How to use a computer. That can build in the future to help them create resumes and be able to look for jobs online,” Elkins said.

Elkins also said other groups of people and organizations are encouraged to reach out if they want to have the center provide a lesson on computers. The number for the center is (304)-255-0122.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Keep Mercer Clean Campaign kicks-off in March

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Mercer Clean Campaign kicks-off in March"

Mercer County Commission honors late Art Riley

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Commission honors late Art Riley"

Fayette County Commission reclaiming tax revenue from Ace Adventure Resort

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayette County Commission reclaiming tax revenue from Ace Adventure Resort"

Princeton Police Department recognizes recent success of combating local drug trade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Princeton Police Department recognizes recent success of combating local drug trade"

Coronavirus challenge: how many times do students touch their faces?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus challenge: how many times do students touch their faces?"

White Sulphur Springs Public Library honors Katherine Johnson

Thumbnail for the video titled "White Sulphur Springs Public Library honors Katherine Johnson"