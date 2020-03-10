Mountain State Centers for Independent Living gets new computer lab

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A computer lab now sits inside the Mountain State Centers for Independent Living in Beckley. The Beckley Area Foundation made it possible for people in the center to use computers. Kelly Elkins, the Community Resource Facilitator at the center, said there is a lot of things they can teach people who come through their doors.

“How to use a computer. That can build in the future to help them create resumes and be able to look for jobs online,” Elkins said.

Elkins also said other groups of people and organizations are encouraged to reach out if they want to have the center provide a lesson on computers. The number for the center is (304)-255-0122.