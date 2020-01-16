Mt. Hope applies for HGTV makeover show

Mt. Hope, WV (WVNS) — Mt. Hope may be showcased on national television.

The city is applying to be on the show “Home Town Makeover” by HGTV. The show would come and repair downtown and maybe some houses in the area. Video crews will come in the next week to take video of the city for the application.

Carrie Kidd, the Preserve West Virginia AmeriCorps member for Mt. Hope, is the person submitting the application.

“We have an active community of volunteers. People that are dedicated to coming out. There are great tax incentives that are available through historic restoration.So this is a great opportunity, not just for HGTV to come and talk with us, but this is going to give us a great opportunity to just showcase the town of mount hope,” Kidd said.

If you want to submit an application for Mt. Hope or your hometown, you can visit the show’s website.