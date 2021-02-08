Mt. Hope EMS trains class of future EMTs

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Brandon Atkins is a 911 dispatcher, but always felt a desire to do more to help the community.

“I wanted to be able to be out in the field and help people hands on, not just behind a phone,” Atkins said.

Atkins really got the hands on experience for which he was looking. On Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 EMS and paramedics from the Mt. Hope Fire Department put on a training course for a class of 16 students. The class is through the West Virginia Department of Education, and is a no tuition class funded by the CARES Act. The EMT’s in training learned hands on how to safely transport patients by using their classmates.

Some students took the class to make EMS a career, like Atkins. While others wanted skills to use at their current jobs like Robin Dibson, who is a ranger at the Summit Bechtel Family Scout Reserve.

“If there should be a medical accident or injury, I can be the first one on scene and be able to assist before the EMTs or paramedics get there,” Dibson said.

Whatever reason it may be, all 16 students chose to enroll in the class, in the peak of a global pandemic.

Chief of the Mt. Hope Fire Department, and supervising instructor of the class, Shane Wheeler, said first responders like EMTs are hit hard by the pandemic, but they need people entering the field now more than ever.

“These programs really improve access to emergency care when there is emergencies. Adding these young folks into the ranks of EMTs is just going to expand our abilities to service our citizens,” Wheeler said.