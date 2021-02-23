Mt. Hope Fire Department purchases CPR equipment

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Life saving goes to the next level for one Fayette County volunteer fire department.

The Mt. Hope Volunteer Fire Department recently bought two defib tech machines. These devices do some of the hard work, performing CPR on patients for EMS workers. This allows EMS workers to focus on other life saving methods when working on patients in their ambulances. This will also reduce contact with patients, and hopefully reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Shane Wheeler is the Chief of the Mt. Hope Volunteer Fire Department.

“This equipment, which was unreachable because of the cost for many departments, and it’s now become more available because of different funding and grants. So I think you’ll see this as more of a trend, changing that,” Wheeler said.

The fire department bought the machines with CARES Act funding.