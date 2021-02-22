UPDATE: Section of US 460 near mudslide completely shut down, per Virginia State Police

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Brian F., Smokey Mountain Aerial Imaging

GLEN LYN, VA (WVNS) — 2/22/2021 11:24 a.m. UPDATE: Virginia State Police and Glen Lyn Police confirmed U.S. 460 in both directions is completely shut down in the area.

GLEN LYN, VA (WVNS) — 2/22/2021 10:16 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY: A mudslide closes multiple lanes of a highway connecting the two Virginias.

Jason Bond, spokesperson with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), said they received the call around 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 for a mudslide on U.S. 460 between Glen Lyn and Narrows. Crews determined the cause to be a busted waterline.

One eastbound lane reopened for traffic, but westbound is still completely shut down. VDOT said westbound traffic will use Rt. 649 as a detour, while big rigs heading for I-77 need to take Rt. 61.

Bond said there is no timetable on when the road will fully reopen or information on if the mountainside will need to be repaired.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News