UPDATE: Section of US 460 near mudslide completely shut down, per Virginia State Police

GLEN LYN, VA (WVNS) — 2/22/2021 11:24 a.m. UPDATE: Virginia State Police and Glen Lyn Police confirmed U.S. 460 in both directions is completely shut down in the area.

GLEN LYN, VA (WVNS) — 2/22/2021 10:16 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY: A mudslide closes multiple lanes of a highway connecting the two Virginias.

Jason Bond, spokesperson with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), said they received the call around 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 for a mudslide on U.S. 460 between Glen Lyn and Narrows. Crews determined the cause to be a busted waterline.

One eastbound lane reopened for traffic, but westbound is still completely shut down. VDOT said westbound traffic will use Rt. 649 as a detour, while big rigs heading for I-77 need to take Rt. 61.

Bond said there is no timetable on when the road will fully reopen or information on if the mountainside will need to be repaired.