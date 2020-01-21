NAACP honors MLK Day by discussing community problems

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Martin Luther King Jr fought against the injustices of his time, advocating for civil rights. In honor of his legacy, one group brought people together to discuss the injustices of our time and community.

Barbara Charles is the Raleigh County NAACP president.

“All over this country there is disturbance that are going on. We know what’s happening around the country. We’ve been very blessed here. We have not had a Ferguson. We have not had a shooting. But we are hanging on by a thread,” said Charles.

The Raleigh County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and Central Baptist Church held a program on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to honor the historic demonstrator. But for them, the best way to honor him, is by following in his foot steps.

“We must come together. Beckley, West Virginia could be a model for this entire country. This little town. Because we can cross the street, and come together and hold hands and say we’re not going to let it happen here,” said Charles.

The group wanted to do more than honor his legacy with prayer. For the first year, they presented a “Living Legend” award.

“It is wonderful that Dr. King gave it all. But he’s gone. We need living legends that are here that have struggled in the struggle and are still alive,” Charles said.

This year’s recipient was Rev. James H. Cox

The group hopes 2020 will be the year they see a change.

“It’s time to change and come together,” Charles said.