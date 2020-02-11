National 2-1-1 day brings awareness to United Way’s hotline

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Tuesday, Feb. 11 is National 2-1-1 day for United Way to bring awareness to its hotline.

People can call 2-1-1 for free anytime to get any help they need. People can get referrals through the hotline for services in their area.

Christina Cowley, the Community Impact Coordinator of United Way of Southern West Virginia, said they can help with disaster relief, living expenses, and more.

“2-1-1 is meant to be a one stop shop for social and community service referrals. So that way you don’t have to call 20 different places just to get the answer that you need,” Cowley said.

Marsha Shonk is the information and referral specialist for United Way. She said she receives the calls during office hours. Shonk said she will always remember a few specific phone calls.

“She had a fourteen year old son and he said Mom, the only thing I want for Christmas this year, is a bed. It just breaks my heart,” Shonk said.

If you or a friend needs help from the United Way, dial 2-1-1 to be connected.