National Donut Day brings good business to Totally Glazed

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)- National Donut Day is marked in the calendar for Friday, June 5, 2020.

Totally Glazed, located at 835 Mercer Street in Princeton, was open for business on National Donut Day. The donut shop opened up back on February 11, 2020 with days of selling out their donuts before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the business for a while.

Owner Bob Jones said the business reopened with a call/text-in service to limit the amount of people inside the building. He said National Donut Day on Friday brought a good amount of business in during their hours of operation from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., but the call/text-in services helped employees stay on top of their orders to avoid selling out too early.

“We’ll have donuts here for everyone who’s here by 6. We won’t run out today. I know the goal is to run out but we also want people to be able to come in until close to get their donuts,” Jones said.

People can call their order in to (681)-282-5147 or text their order to (681)-238-1205. Totally Glazed is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m..