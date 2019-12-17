‘Never forget’: Silver Bridge Collapse is now a historic landmark

POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) — More than a half-century ago, the Silver Bridge Collapse shook the small town of Point Pleasant, West Virginia to its knees, as many lives were lost in the incident. On the 52nd anniversary of the event, residents and state officials are still pledging to never forget what happened on December 15 and to always remember it and those who died.

“Like the mayor said, we hope that people never, never forget,” said Jack Fowler, a Point Pleasant resident and the director of the Point Pleasant River Museum.

“Never forget,” those were the resounding words on Sunday night at the intersection 6th Steet and Main Street in Point Pleasant- as community members gathered together for the annual anniversary of the horrific Silver Bridge Collapse on December 15, 1967. The cause was a failure in a single eye-bar in the suspension chain, which caused the death of 47 people. Each was remembered at the ceremony​.

​Fowler, who has lived in Point Pleasant all his life said he still remembers the bridge collapse like it was yesterday. ​

“I was on the city council and I drove down there to see. I couldn’t believe that something that had been there all your life could completely disappear, unbelievable,” said Fowler.

He also said that some people still remember the noise of the collapsing structure.

“Some said it sounded like a jet airplane. Some said it was a big rumble and roar, and then boom,” said Fowler.

In the wake of the collapse the Federal Highway Act of 1968 established the first National Bridge Safety Inspection Program, hoping to prevent such an incident from ever happening again. ​

At the ceremony, the American Society of Civil Engineers unveiled a bronze plaque, recognizing the collapse and its significance as a National Historic Engineering Landmark. ​

“If you don’t remember history it’s going to repeat itself. We can’t repeat this history we got to remember it,” said ​Tracy Brown, WVDOH state bridge engineer.

Fowler thanked the state for nominating the event for the award and agrees it will be a useful reminder for future generations and for those who were killed.

“We don’t want people to forget this tragedy, because look what can happen if we don’t take care of our infrastructure, this can happen again,” said Fowler.

The Point Pleasant River Museum has pictures and video of the historic 1967 Silver Bridge Collapse on its website.