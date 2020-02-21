New attractions coming to Lewisburg Chocolate Festival

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Sweet treats are making their way back to Lewisburg in April! The annual Chocolate Festival returns on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Erin Hurst is the Chair of the Chocolate Festival. She said while fans can anticipate the same event they look forward to each year, there are some new attractions. Hurst said there will be a food truck at this year’s festival. Hurst also said there will be new tastings available this year.

“Businesses who are interested in participating in the festival are going to come down and participate as tastings, so they’ll have new chocolates like s’mores on a stick and chocolate shakes,” Hurst said.

Hurst said tickets are on sale for this highly anticipated event. Purchase tickets on the Chocolate Festival’s Website here.