New attractions coming to Lewisburg Chocolate Festival

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Sweet treats are making their way back to Lewisburg in April! The annual Chocolate Festival returns on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Erin Hurst is the Chair of the Chocolate Festival. She said while fans can anticipate the same event they look forward to each year, there are some new attractions. Hurst said there will be a food truck at this year’s festival. Hurst also said there will be new tastings available this year.

“Businesses who are interested in participating in the festival are going to come down and participate as tastings, so they’ll have new chocolates like s’mores on a stick and chocolate shakes,” Hurst said.

Hurst said tickets are on sale for this highly anticipated event. Purchase tickets on the Chocolate Festival’s Website here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation accepting applications

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County Parks and Recreation accepting applications"

National Love Your Pet Day!

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Love Your Pet Day!"

Plans stall for medical cannabis facility in Wyoming County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans stall for medical cannabis facility in Wyoming County"

Local middle school students learn about voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local middle school students learn about voting"

Capito's office donates American flags to honor veterans at Hospice of SWV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capito's office donates American flags to honor veterans at Hospice of SWV"

WV Osteopathic Medicine Board confirms complaints against Beckley VA doctor

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV Osteopathic Medicine Board confirms complaints against Beckley VA doctor"