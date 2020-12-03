New Beckley female officer reacts to Charleston officer shooting

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A strong female figure inspired a little girl in the neighborhood.

“She would always come around on her way to her house, she would pick all us kids up and let us ride to her house with her, so ever since then, it’s been a dream of mine,” said patrolman Lauryn Birchfield.

Lauryn Birchfield was recently sworn in with five others as a new Beckley Police Officer. She wanted to join the force after watching Captain Cheri Mullens with the Beckley Police Department.

“Really around here, you don’t see a lot of female cops. So it was always like oh she can do it, I can too,” said Birchfield.

Now, she wants to be a role model for other girls in her community.

“I want them to see me and realize that they can also have these big careers, something they can really be proud of. If they don’t want to go to college, if they don’t want to do a desk job, there’s something for them to do,” Birchfield explained.

Birchfield was only an officer for a day when the news of a Charleston officer shot in the line of duty spread. She then heard it was Cassie Johnson, a fellow female officer.

“I definitely think it hits closer to home. Especially since there’s not a lot of us anyways,” Birchfield said.

Now, she is even more determined to put her life on the line.

“It was a huge eye opener to realize this is not just a job. This is a lifestyle. We’re out here putting our lives on the line everyday. That’s part of the job though,” said Birchfield.

And prove women can do it all.