New business creates a buzz in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)- A new business is open on Mercer Street in Princeton and people are buzzing over it.

On Saturday, December 7, 2019, the Lamberts opened the Blue Ridge Bee Company on 858 Mercer Street in Princeton. Their passion for bees started a few years ago. Emily Lambert, co-owner of the business, said she and her husband, Will, originally began selling a tool that helps keep bees safe from parasites.

“We had an online business where we sold that tool and then we found out other people were really interested in that and beekeeping supplies and there was nowhere in this area to get them, so we said well, we’ll solve that by opening a beekeeping supplies store,” Lambert said.

Their store will become a hive for anyone interested in beekeeping. But, Lambert said the store offers so much more than beekeeping supplies and honey. It’s got a little something for everyone.

“We have soaps and lotions and different crafts by artisans in the area and then nostalgic type things like candies and sodas, and we also have an ice cream counter,” she said.

Besides all the fun things sold, there’s a door towards the back of the store that will lead you to the bees – literally. Lambert said bees will be kept behind that door through warmer months of the year for hands-on learning.

“People will be able to come in and they’ll be able to see the bees in the hive. They’ll be able to pick out the queen and the drones and see the lifecycle of the bees but also see how they’re bringing in pollen and nectar and making honey and that may spark some interest in beekeeping. We’ll be doing other things for beekeeping as well. We’ll be doing free beekeeping classes,” she said.

The store is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m to 6 p.m, and on Saturday from 9 a.m to 6 p.m, so stop in and see what everyone in the Princeton community is buzzing about!