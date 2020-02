SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — Mills Floor covering and Epoxy held a grand opening Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

The new business sells carpet, hardware, counter tops, and more. Chris Mills is co-owner with his brother and father.

“That’s the big thing I think. I don’t know of any other flooring stores that are going to provide the material for you and the same people are going to install it for you,” Mills said.

The store is located at 126 Main Street in Sophia.