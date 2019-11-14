New car wash opens in Beckley

Beckley, WV (WVNS) — You can get the snow and salt cleaned off your car for free!

A new car wash opened in Beckley on Robert C. Byrd Drive called Mighty Shine. The new business opened Wednesday, November 13, and already had plenty of customers. They are offering free car washes until November 19.

Erik McCullough and Wally Dunford are the owners. They are not new to the car wash business.

“It’s a lot of fun. We have a lot of fun doing it. It’s a nice gesture. The community has been very good to us, since we’ve been here in terms of businesses that have welcomed us and suppliers that have helped us to get where we’re at today. It’s a little bit of a giveback,” McCullough said.

People can stop by from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

