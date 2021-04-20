New Chief Deputy sworn in at Beckley Police Department

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A long time Beckley police officer gets promoted.

Dean Bailey was sworn in Monday, April 19, 2021 as the Chief Deputy of the Beckley Police Department. He replaced Jake Corey, who recently retired. Bailey worked for the department for 24 years, holding multiple positions. Most recently, he was patrolman supervisor.

“It means a lot to me. I’ve been here going on 24, 25 years and it’s just a goal I’ve had since I was hired. So it’s very important to me to be where I’m at right now,” Bailey said.

Bailey said there is a lot to learn, but he is excited for the position. He is now second in command from the chief of the department.