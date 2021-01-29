New City Manager takes over in Bluefield, VA

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Virginia’s Tallest City now has a new town manager.

Trent Crewe holds the official title. Crewe was the Mayor of Wytheville for 20 years and held several other state and county offices.

While Town Manager is a new role for him, he said he is confident and excited.

“Oh I’m looking forward to the opportunity. Bluefield is a really neat place and they’ve got wonderful employees. We just need to get everybody on the same page and get through some of the confusion and lack of communication, those sorts of things,” said Crewe.

Crewe was the Interim Manager since November 2020, but his title was not official until this week. He said there is a lot of work to do, but he is eager to get started in his new community.