New cruisers purchased for Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County commissioners are working to put their deputies in new cruisers. County commissioner Ron Hedrick said they approved the purchase of five new police vehicles for the sheriff’s department in their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. These cruisers will cost $228,267.20.

Hedrick said they try to update their equipment to help keep people in the county safe.

“The police cruisers wear out and they’ve got a lot of miles on them. Just like any technology, we need to keep up and make sure we’ve got the best cars out there on the road,” Hedrick said.

Hedrick said it will take about six months at least before these cruisers hit the road. Deputies are currently driving around in five cars purchased last year.

