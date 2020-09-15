New doctor’s office opens in Crab Orchard

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — A local doctor opened up a new office in Crab Orchard Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

Dr. Barry Vaught opened Vaught Neurological Services in the old Crab Orchard Elementary School. He acquired the building through auction last year. Prior to this building, Vaught held his practice in the Raleigh General Hospital Medical complex for 10 years.

“It’s fantastic. I really just grew up up the hill here from the school and so this feels like sort of coming back home. I’ve been back in Beckley for 14 years now but this is even closer to home,” Vaught said.

Beckley-Raleigh County chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the new business. Vaught Neurological services is now taking new patients.