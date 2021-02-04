New federal mask guidelines announced for airports

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — If you are heading to the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, you do not want to forget your mask!

Airport employees required masks since Governor Justice announced the mask mandate in 2020. However, now, a new Executive Order from President Joe Biden, and a recent security directive issued by the Transportation Security Administration, changes some of the requirements.

The new order states anyone refusing to wear a mask on airport property may result in removal and denial of re-entry, and may result in civil penalties. Children two and older must wear a mask, and your mask must be worn between sips and bites while drinking, eating or taking medication. The restaurant at the Raleigh County Airport will remain closed because of these guidelines.