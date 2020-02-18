New hotel will bring jobs, money to Raleigh County

Local News
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A hotel is being built that will bring money to Raleigh County.

The Hylton family is building a 150 room hotel behind the Ruby Tuesday on Harper Road. It is a six million dollar project. Since the hotel is not in the city of Beckley, Raleigh County will benefit from hotel/motel tax.

Dave Tolliver is a Raleigh County Commissioner and hopes to use this revenue for parks and recreation in Raleigh County.

“It will benefit the parks and recs; Lake Stephens, Fitzpatrick, Coal city, Marsh fork. We have six parks in Raleigh County, so the money will be divided up to up keep all the parks in Raleigh County,” Tolliver said.

The county will get six percent of every room that is rented each night. The hotel is expected to be finished within the year.

