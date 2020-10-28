New River fishing access site opens near Gauley Bridge

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) along with Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) announced the opening of a new fishing access site on the New River, between Gauley Bridge and Cathedral Falls. Also announced was the release of an additional 6,000 pounds of trophy-sized trout during the fall stocking season.

The site, donated by Hawks Nest Hydro LLC, will give anglers and casual boaters new access to prime fishing and scenic views along lower sections of the New River. The access site will include enough handicap-accessible parking for all vehicle models.

“I’m very proud that we continue to provide more and more opportunities for West Virginians everywhere to fully enjoy the unmatched natural wonders that we’re blessed with in our state,” Governor Justice said.

“This new access site is going to open the door for some great fishing in the lower New and Gauley rivers,” said Mark Scott, assistant chief of fish management for the WVDNR.

For more information about the access site, contact WVDNR’s District 4 Office in Beckley at 304-256-6947.