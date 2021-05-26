New scholarship in Greenbrier County honors former Greenbrier Sheriff’s Captain David Hinkley

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Two high school seniors in Greenbrier County were the recipients of a new scholarship.

The scholarship is in honor of Captain David Hinkley. Hinkley served as a Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Deputy for nearly 27 years up to his retirement in April of 2020. He died in January of cancer.

Corporal Rick Honaker said the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Association gave out two $500 scholarships to the lucky students yesterday.

“This is the first year that we’re doing this,” Honaker said. “We feel that it’s special and that way we can continue to honor veterans throughout the year with these flags.”

