New school opens in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — School is in session for Mountain Valley Elementary School. The school held a grand opening Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

Some special guests, like Governor Jim Justice, were there to get an inside look.

“It’s really special. I mean the school is named the mountaineers! For crying out loud I had to be here today,” Justice said.

The new school will be home to the Pre-K through Fifth grade mountaineers. Both Cumberland Heights Learning and Ceres Elementary School students will attend class in the new building.

Holly Browning has a daughter in preschool who will be attending class at the new school.

“I’m very excited that she’s going to have the opportunity to be in a brand new facility with all these loving teachers and it encourages them to hopefully love learning even more,” Browning said.

Mercer County waited more than one and a half years for this beautiful school. The principal, Mary Terry, is excited that the school features new technology and modern decor.

“We came from such a small cramped area to something like this, it’s just such a blessing. The students will be overwhelmed they will be so excited,” Terry said.

School will begin in the new building Monday, Jan. 6. 2020.