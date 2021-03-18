New swing installed in Beckley park

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — This summer, people in Beckley will have a new seat to swing in!

A new swing was put in at Word Park, in the center of Beckley. The money for the swing came from a matching grant between the city and the Beckley Area Foundation.

Director of City Events Jill Moorefield, said they’re excited for this swing, especially when they kick off Fridays in the Park again this summer.

“It’s a nice addition to our park. Just seems like you’re swinging, it improves your move and makes you feel better. So we are hoping it will be a great addition,” Moorefield said.

Another swing was also purchased in the city. Its location will be decided on by the city’s parks and recreation team.