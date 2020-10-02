New venue for fall activities opens in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — As the weather gets colder, more people are looking for outdoor activities to enjoy with their loved ones. For people living in Lewisburg, there is now a new venue for fall favorites. Olivia McHale is the owner of Lewisburg Lanterns, the newest pumpkin patch in Greenbrier County.

“Ialways wanted a pumpkin patch because I had so much fun at different pumpkin patches around the area so, I thought it would be a great opportunity,” McHale said. “This year just sparked my interest and I was able to do so.”

Erica Vaughn, the Business Coordinator for Lewisburg Lanterns, said the pumpkin patch is a safe place for outdoor activity since they require visitors to wear masks and practice social distancing. They even have a scarecrow to remind kids to wear a mask. Vaughn said they offer plenty of things to keep you and your family occupied, like tic tac toe, a pumpkin sling shot, and a hay ride.

“I think we have all had to adapt to a new world and the beauty of this, it is outside,” Vaughn said. “We do require masks and all of our games here are COVID friendly games. We do practice social distancing. We have hand sanitizer, disinfectant, we have literally everything you need for your safety.”

Lewisburg Lanterns offers pre-picked pumpkins as well as a patch where you can bring a wagon and pick your own. They are open from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.