Nonprofit ‘Both Hands’ helps family raise money for adoption

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– A group of volunteers gathered in Lewisburg to help a woman clean her yard up on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The Both Hands organization helps families fundraise for their future adoptions.

Andy Isabell said they are currently in the process of adopting a child and say this organization is a win win for both parties.

“We get 100% of the funds to go toward our adoption fund and in the process of them sponsoring us we get to help Ms. Susanna. So it’s just a win win,” Isabell said.

To help support the Isabell family visit Both Hands for more information on their projects.