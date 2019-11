Nurses at Cabell Huntington Hospital vote to unionize

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — Officials said registered nurses at Cabell Huntington Hospital voted to unionize.

Service Employees International Union spokeswoman Sherri McKinney said voting ended Wednesday night with an “overwhelming majority” in favor of being represented.

The vote means 900 registered nurses will join about 870 other employees represented by SEIU.

Nurses expressed concerns last month about their working conditions and said they would seek union representation.

A statement from hospital spokeswoman Lisa Chamberlin Stump said officials were disappointed with the vote, but will begin the process of bargaining in good faith to reach an agreement that governs wages, benefits and conditions of employment.

