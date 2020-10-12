Oak Hill City Council to discuss conservation ordinance

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Plans to enforce rules at a local park is just one of the topics Oak Hill city administrators will discuss at the city council meeting on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

City council members are discussing a conservation easement. The city of Oak Hill acquired Needleseye Park from the West Virginia Land Trust. The deed to the land came with some rules, which includes no use of motorized vehicles.

City Manager Bill Hannabass said City Council members will vote on an ordinance that will make it easier for the city to enforce these laws.

“They are not allowed in the park. There will be signage going up soon and we hope that is simply enough, and that folks understand that motorized vehicles are not permitted and that they are discontinued in Needleseye Park,” Hannabass said.

The city council will have its first hearing on this ordinance Monday and will vote to pass it during next month’s council meeting.