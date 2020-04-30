Oak Hill holds parade to honor birthdays of community members

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The City of Oak Hill came together to honor two birthdays on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Casey Vance and Gabby Thomas celebrated their birthdays with a drive-by parade. People could drive out and wish the two a happy birthday. Mona Goodall is a friend to both families who helped put this together.

Gabby’s mom, Brandy Thomas, said it was a good way to celebrate her daughter’s birthday.

“I know a lot of people might not take birthdays big and serious, but in my family we celebrate birthdays big time. I wanted to make it special for her so we’re doing the whole drive by birthday parade everyone’s been doing,” Thomas said.

Pam Vance, mom of Casey, who turned 31 on Thursday, said he is known by so many in the community and it was great to see everyone celebrate him.

“Just people celebrating him. He’s a pretty special guy and he knows a lot of people,” Vance said.