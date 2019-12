OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A traffic stop results in an arrest on drug charges in Fayette County.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, a traffic stop in Oak Hill on Thursday, December 5, 2019 lead to the discovery of heroin and drug packaging materials.

Anthony Wayne Goard of Oak Hill was arrested and charged with a felony of Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics. He is awaiting arraignment at Southern Regional Jail.