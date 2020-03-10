Oak Hill’s four-legged friends enjoy new dog park

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The four legged residents of Oak Hill have a new place to play!

A dog park opened in the city of Oak Hill on Central Avenue. The land was donated by Doctor Hamilton’s family.

City Manager Bill Hannabass said it still needs more landscaping done, but it is open for residents and their furry friends!

“Most all of us are dog lovers and it’s an attraction for us, and it’s a service I think people enjoy,” said Hannabass.

The city hopes to also put in a watering station and plant some trees for shade.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Keep Mercer Clean Campaign kicks-off in March

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Mercer Clean Campaign kicks-off in March"

Mercer County Commission honors late Art Riley

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Commission honors late Art Riley"

Fayette County Commission reclaiming tax revenue from Ace Adventure Resort

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayette County Commission reclaiming tax revenue from Ace Adventure Resort"

Princeton Police Department recognizes recent success of combating local drug trade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Princeton Police Department recognizes recent success of combating local drug trade"

Coronavirus challenge: how many times do students touch their faces?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus challenge: how many times do students touch their faces?"

White Sulphur Springs Public Library honors Katherine Johnson

Thumbnail for the video titled "White Sulphur Springs Public Library honors Katherine Johnson"

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Par 59

More Par59

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News