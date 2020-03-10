Oak Hill’s four-legged friends enjoy new dog park

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The four legged residents of Oak Hill have a new place to play!

A dog park opened in the city of Oak Hill on Central Avenue. The land was donated by Doctor Hamilton’s family.

City Manager Bill Hannabass said it still needs more landscaping done, but it is open for residents and their furry friends!

“Most all of us are dog lovers and it’s an attraction for us, and it’s a service I think people enjoy,” said Hannabass.

The city hopes to also put in a watering station and plant some trees for shade.