Officers exposed to suspected fentanyl during Huntington drug bust

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) – Authorities in West Virginia said several police officers were exposed to a substance believed to be the powerful opioid fentanyl during a drug bust.

Huntington police Chief Hank Dial said in a news release that members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force entered a home on Wednesday and saw a suspect trying to destroy drug evidence.

Dial said several officers were exposed, and they were treated by paramedics at the scene. The statement didn’t specify how many officers were exposed.

Four people were charged in the bust and more than 24 grams of suspected fentanyl were seized, along with two sets of digital scales and cash.

