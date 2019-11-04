Officials talk charter schools in WV

(WVNS) — Charter schools were a hot topic during the 2019 Legislative Session in West Virginia. It was one of many concerns educators had with the comprehensive education reform bill. House Bill 206 eventually passed, allowing for the creation of charter schools in the mountain state.

West Virginia joined 43 other states and D.C. in allowing for the creation of charter schools. Todd Ziebarth is the Senior VP at the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools. He said a charter school is a new take on education.

“A charter school is a public school, but it’s a different kind of public school in that it has more flexibility to innovate than the traditional public school and held to a different standard of performance than a traditional public school,” Ziebarth said.

The first piece of legislation that dealt with charter schools was enacted in 1991 when Minnesota took the initiative to change education. Ziebarth said now 7,000 charter schools exist nationwide.

“We’ve seen a steady growth lately in terms of number of charter schools opening up and kids being served. I think we’ve established some proof points where schools open up in communities, where before there hadn’t been high quality options of education and are able to provide those options to low-income kids,” Ziebarth said.

Ziebarth said this type of school has the ability to open in many different communities with the intent to best serve the children who live in there. He said they can open with specific and unique curriculum for kids.

“High schools for low income kids who will be the first generation to go to college, to dropout and recovery and prevention schools, which are literally bringing kids in off the streets who have dropped out and try to accelerate their learning so they can get caught up and graduated. So what the curriculums look like from two schools is very different and there’s a lot in between in the elementary, middle, and high school levels in terms of focus,” Ziebarth said.

Ziebarth said at the end of the day, every child needs to be in a school in which they can best perform.

“I think the best thing at the end of the day is to go visit the school and spend time in a school with your child to learn more about it and to see how comfortable you are with it and to see if it fits and matches your child’s learning needs,” Ziebarth said.

While no charter schools currently exist in West Virginia, House Bill 206 allows for the creation of three charter schools. Those schools could be operating by the 2021 school year.