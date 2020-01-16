One lane road damaged by bus traffic, DOH working to fix it

OAK HILL, WV (WNVS) — A road in Oak Hill was once used only by residents, but it is now damaged by school buses.

Halstead Avenue in Oak Hill was a one lane, dead end road, only used by residents. Now, the road is used for buses to reach the new schools.

A West Virginia Division of Highways project hopes to widen the road and make it more suitable for buses. Although that would clean the mess, residents would lose some parking on the side of the street.

But Jim Moore, the District Nine Maintenance Engineer with the DOH, said a more stable street will make it easier for buses and other traffic to reach the school.

“We are as excited as the residents are to get this road finished. It’s been an ongoing project for us. It’s taken an immense amount of coordination and we’re excited to get it done as well,” Moore said.

The project is still in the beginning stages and there is no set finish date at this point.

