COLCORD, WV (WVNS) — One person is in the hospital after an auto accident in Raleigh County.

Dispatchers confirmed the call came for a single car wreck on Lawson Road in Colcord on Friday, January 17, 2020. One person had to be taken to a local hospital for injuries.

Crews are still on scene, but dispatchers were not told of any road closures.

