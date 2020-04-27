Online school resources will continue through summer break in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With students out of school, some people are concerned they will not be ready to return this fall.

However, in Raleigh County, their remote learning resources will continue throughout the summer.

Superintendent David Price said the most important thing is to keep students engaged during this time.

With summer break coming up, Price wanted to make sure they will still have opportunities to learn. Therefore, the websites, packets, and resources will still be available to students and parents throughout the summer months.

“The activities, it helps the students stay engaged, stay sharp for the remainder of this year, so that when they reenter school, the gap of summer learning that doesn’t take place won’t be as wide. So, those opportunities exist and they will continue to exist over the summer,” Price said.

Price said the resources will not be updated as often as they would throughout the school year.