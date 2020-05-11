Operation Underdog raises money to help build pet shelter at Women’s Resource Center

COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — Operation Underdog is an organization that provides resources and opportunities for pets, and now, it is helping women who want to leave a bad situation at home.

Operation Underdog started raising money for the Women’s Resource Center on April 22, 2020. The money will help build a shelter so women can bring their pets when they stay at the center.

On Saturday, May 9, 2020 the Women’s Resource Center announced it reached the goal of $5,000. Co-Founder of Operation Underdog, Elizabeth Raney, said allowing women to bring their pets may help them feel more comfortable leaving their homes.

“That’s a really emotional and hard thing to think about having to do, and often times it’s something that keeps victims in danger because they aren’t able to leave or they feel bad about leaving when there are pets involved,” Raney said.

Raney said Operation Underdog will also provide supplies for the pets staying at the WRC.