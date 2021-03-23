Organizer of food giveaways said need is greater than ever

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Mountaineer Food Bank will visit Beckley once again!

People may have noticed more food giveaways in the last couple of weeks. Organizer Ron Hedrick said the need is greater than ever, which is why they continue to host these giveaways. He said every time they host a food drive, they have to turn people away. That is why he continues to bring food pantries like Mountaineer Food Bank to Raleigh County.

“We had 120 veterans come for their families. It’s broadening out and reaching people. The more we do have these, the better they become and the bigger they become,” Hedrick said.

This giveaway will take place Wednesday, March 24, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. It will be at Linda K. Epling Stadium.