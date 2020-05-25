OVMC complex could ease Public Safety Building crisis

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) – The shuttered OVMC complex may actually be the answer to a major problem in Wheeling: the need for a new public safety building.

The city has been offered the entire hospital complex for several hundred thousand dollars and it’s actually assessed at $40 million.

It could possibly provide space for both the police and fire departments without having to buy any other property.

The one building that is very interesting in particular to us is the Valley Professional Center. It is almost designed as a perfect police station. It would solve one need right up front. We could build a police station there for much less than we could build a new public safety building. So, that’s something. If we got that building for free and converted it into a police department, right there you’d see several million dollars in savings, which is what we’d have to spend to build new construction. MAYOR GLENN ELLIOTT, WHEELING

The mayor also said the old Nurses Residence could be torn down and would create enough space to build a new fire station.