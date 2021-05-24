Owner of collapsed Beckley building moves to new office

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — After a building collapses, a local business gets a new start!

New, Taylor and Associates, a local law firm, was once housed in a building on Main Street. But last June, a building collapsed into theirs, making it too dangerous to work in. After being in a temporary building for a few months, they finally have a new home. Their new office is located on Harper Park Drive, in the old Cline Resources building.

Stephen New is Co-Founder of the law firm.

“We were able to really find a great new home. We’ve got six conference rooms and that makes for really good work as the world opens back up. Depositions, mediations – we can do all of that here,” New said.

New still owns the lot where the building once stood. He said he still does not know what they are going to do with that space.