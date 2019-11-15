Palliative conference held in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Health care providers attended a conference on Friday, November 15, 2019, to learn more about palliative care. The third annual Hospice and Palliative Care Conference was held at the Beckley VA Medical Center.

Trish Tolliver, the Hospice and Palliative Care Coordinator, spoke during the event. She said the conference helps those working at hospice care facilities learn how to incorporate palliative care into their daily work.

“You always want to know what your patients plan of care is because we’re not that person. My goals may be different than anyone else in the rooms goals. I need to know what each patient I work with goals are so I can make sure they get the treatment they need, the support they need, and social supports they need in their home. Things like that,” Tolliver said.

This event happens yearly to make sure all healthcare professionals are trained on how to handle every patient they see.