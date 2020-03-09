Park Middle School students learn dangers of drugs

Local News
Posted:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local middle schools learned about the dangers of drugs on Mar. 9, 2020.

Attorney General Partick Morrisey’s office teamed up with WVU Tech for a drug prevention program. Park Middle School eighth grade students sat through a presentation about peer pressure and drug abuse. They also learned about alternative therapies and which questions to ask their doctors to avoid using prescription drugs.

Justin Arvon is a consumer advocate and compliant specialist with the Attorney General’s Office.

“So now we’re starting with 8th graders as well with these presentations, with the hope of starting to educate this age, to create awareness as they get older. And maybe they’ll even go home and talk to their parents about it, friends, other family members,” Arvon said.

Eighth grade students from Trap Hill Middle and Greater Beckley Christian will also receive this presentation.

