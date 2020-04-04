Deputies: Driver charged with DUI in fatal crash is suspended Greenbrier County lawyer

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — 4/4/2020 9 p.m. UPDATE: The suspect in a fatal DUI accident is confirmed as a suspended lawyer from Greenbrier County.

Sheriff Bruce Sloan confirmed Edwin Morgan Jr., the driver allegedly involved in a suspected DUI crash, is a suspended lawyer whose firm practices out of Lewisburg.

In a case filed March 20, 2020 in the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, the Office of Disciplinary Counsel (ODC) accused Morgan of violating 19 different West Virginia Rules of Professional Conduct, including repeated instances of mishandling clients’ cases, dishonesty, and misappropation of client funds. A bank statement presented to the court showed Morgan’s trust account had a negative balance in July 2017.

In his defense, Morgan argued a combination of circumstances was out of his control, including medical problems and a dishonest paralegal who stole from his law firm. He presented a copy of a police report he filed in January 2018, which accused two employees of embezzlement.

Following discussion, the court decided in favor of the ODC’s petition and suspended Morgan’s law license until they further decide on his charges.

Morgan is charged with DUI causing death after reportedly crashing and killing passenger Amelia Braden while under the influence. He is out on bond.

You can read the full filing here.

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — ORIGINAL STORY: A driver allegedly killed a passenger while under the influence in Greenbrier County.

Deputies were called to U.S. 219 in Ronceverte at 10 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020 for a vehicle accident. Investigators believed a Dodge pickup, driven by Edwin Morgan Jr., 53, of Ronceverte, went off the road and over a guardrail.

A passenger, identified as Amelia Braden, of Kansas City, Kansas, was ejected from the truck. She later died from her injuries.

Morgan was arrested on a charge of DUI causing death. He is currently out on bond.

