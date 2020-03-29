Pastors gather for question and answer COVID-19 panel

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- Pastors from the Beckley area came together for a discussion at Mount Vernon Church on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Represented churches include Mount Vernon Church, Heart of God Ministries, Faith Baptist Church, and Family Worship Center. This discussion was recorded and put on social media for the public to see.

Pastor Damon Hamby of Mount Vernon Church said it’s a way for them to bring knowledge about religion and COVID-19 to people.

“When we’re confronted with death and disease, people have ultimate questions and they want ultimate answers on is there a God? What does the bible have to say about this? And we want to bring that voice to the community to share what we know about scripture,” Hamby said.

Pastor Hamby said they hope to continue holding these panels on a month to month basis throughout the pandemic.