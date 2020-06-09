Peaceful gathering for BLM Movement takes place in Hinton

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — People came together to support the Black Lives Matter movement in Hinton on Monday, June 8, 2020 with a protest and march.

Community members marched through Hinton with law enforcement and other city officials from 5-7 p.m. Robin Crawford, MC of the event, said he wants to continue to see community members and city leaders come together.

“I personally think there needs to be some positive interactions with the city and county a little more,” Crawford said.

Crawford said they are planning more protests and gatherings.