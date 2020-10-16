Peaceful protest planned for Breonna Taylor

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A group of four young Black Americans are organizing a protest in Beckley.

The group will gather and protest for justice for Breonna Taylor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. They will march with a police escort and will then give speeches.

Pastor Damon Hamby will be a keynote speaker at the event. He said he hopes to have as big of an outcome as they did for their first protest.

“We are one nation, under God and we’re not going to have peace in this country until everyone has a seat at the table. So I implore everyone to do whatever they can on your part to bring harmony between the races,” Hamby said.

The group will meet at the Raleigh County Courthouse at 1 p.m. They will also team up with the Beckley Women’s March.