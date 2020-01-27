Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Pennsylvania fugitive arrested in Fayette County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — A wanted man from Pennsylvania was found and arrested in Fayette County.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle on Route 612 in Scarbro Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 for a traffic violation. They discovered the person inside the vehicle, Charles Anthony Rosati, was a fugitive from Pennsylvania.

Rosati was wanted out of Juniata County, Pennsylvania for failing to appear in court on drug charges. Deputies found out he was living in the Rosedale area of Oak Hill.

Rosati was arrested and charged with Fugitive from Justice. He awaits extradition to Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Local Eagle Scout helps sheriff's office with final service project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Eagle Scout helps sheriff's office with final service project"

Firefighter warns against viral "outlet challenge" on TikTok

Thumbnail for the video titled "Firefighter warns against viral "outlet challenge" on TikTok"

Local shotgun shooter plans to start Scholastic Clay Target Program team in Greenbrier County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local shotgun shooter plans to start Scholastic Clay Target Program team in Greenbrier County"

Mercer County Commissioners hold 2020 Census meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Commissioners hold 2020 Census meeting"

Tazewell, Va undergoing major water infrastructure upgrades

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tazewell, Va undergoing major water infrastructure upgrades"

Beware of texting scam affecting people across WV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beware of texting scam affecting people across WV"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News