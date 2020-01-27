Pennsylvania fugitive arrested in Fayette County

SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — A wanted man from Pennsylvania was found and arrested in Fayette County.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle on Route 612 in Scarbro Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 for a traffic violation. They discovered the person inside the vehicle, Charles Anthony Rosati, was a fugitive from Pennsylvania.

Rosati was wanted out of Juniata County, Pennsylvania for failing to appear in court on drug charges. Deputies found out he was living in the Rosedale area of Oak Hill.

Rosati was arrested and charged with Fugitive from Justice. He awaits extradition to Pennsylvania.